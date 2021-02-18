Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,691 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,977 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.11% of Waddell & Reed Financial worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,375,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,004,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,911,000 after buying an additional 275,921 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 722,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,735,000 after buying an additional 246,189 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,492,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 230.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 209,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 145,802 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Waddell & Reed Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Waddell & Reed Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.60.

Waddell & Reed Financial stock opened at $25.16 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.44. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $278.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.05 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 9.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

