Wajax (TSE:WJX) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.14

Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$15.14 and traded as high as C$20.60. Wajax shares last traded at C$20.43, with a volume of 117,731 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WJX shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Wajax from C$14.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Wajax from C$17.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Wajax from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Wajax from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Get Wajax alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$409.29 million and a PE ratio of 12.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$19.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.18, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company provides construction, material-handling, crane and utility, forestry, storage, and mining and oil sands equipment.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Wajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.