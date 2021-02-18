Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 13th.

WD traded down $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $101.22. 8,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,320. Walker & Dunlop has a twelve month low of $24.55 and a twelve month high of $105.78. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 187.94, a quick ratio of 187.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.31.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $349.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.57 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 21.64%. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is 26.42%.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $701,201.55. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 103,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,033.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.28, for a total value of $697,870.08. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 187,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,236,504.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WD. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,111,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 205.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $732,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

