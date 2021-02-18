Wanchain Trading Up 10% This Week (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for $0.90 or 0.00001759 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded up 10% against the dollar. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $152.61 million and approximately $11.54 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.08 or 0.00292483 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00008004 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00009668 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,718.17 or 0.03348371 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005174 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00051753 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,128,581 coins and its circulating supply is 169,028,581 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

Wanchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.