Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Acquires Shares of 192,135 SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 192,135 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,978,000. SS&C Technologies comprises approximately 1.0% of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of SS&C Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 211.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 10,204 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 34,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 535,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,977,000 after buying an additional 17,157 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SSNC shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Northern Trust Capital Markets began coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.88.

Shares of SSNC stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.74. The stock had a trading volume of 17,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,522. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.07 and its 200-day moving average is $65.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 1.56. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $74.00.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

