Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Buys 14,173 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 57.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,173 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $5,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,363,456.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 107,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $13,743,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 917,982 shares of company stock valued at $120,898,322. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

Shares of PG traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $128.70. The company had a trading volume of 99,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,764,757. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.87 and its 200-day moving average is $137.16. The company has a market capitalization of $316.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.