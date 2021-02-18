Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Has $10.63 Million Stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,738 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $10,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter worth $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Mirova bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 643.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $411.00 to $393.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $390.81.

NYSE:CP traded down $5.90 on Thursday, reaching $357.35. 7,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,424. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $353.82 and its 200-day moving average is $323.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1-year low of $173.26 and a 1-year high of $379.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.7436 per share. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.05%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

