Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Has $40.69 Million Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 144.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 533,773 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315,292 shares during the quarter. Lennar makes up 2.8% of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Lennar worth $40,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LEN. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Lennar by 34.8% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 44,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 11,536 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new stake in Lennar in the third quarter worth approximately $253,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Lennar by 17.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Lennar by 11.4% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lennar in the third quarter worth approximately $591,000. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $802,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,961,683.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LEN stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,880,357. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $25.42 and a 1 year high of $95.72. The stock has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.44. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays downgraded Lennar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Lennar from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Lennar from $87.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lennar from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.10.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

