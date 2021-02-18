Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Has $47.28 Million Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 746,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,011 shares during the period. Equity LifeStyle Properties comprises about 3.2% of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned 0.41% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $47,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 44.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ELS stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,554. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $41.97 and a one year high of $77.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.78, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.21). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $271.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ELS. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.17.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 19, 2020, we own or have an interest in 415 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 157,690 sites.

