Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Invests $5.36 Million in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 57,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,364,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Carter’s as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 6,436.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 5,728 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Carter’s in the 3rd quarter worth $1,484,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Carter’s in the 3rd quarter worth $1,769,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Carter’s by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Carter’s by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 142,266 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Carter’s from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Carter’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.60.

Shares of CRI stock traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.54. The stock had a trading volume of 5,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,045. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.51. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.17 and a 52-week high of $112.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

In other news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 5,200 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total transaction of $485,472.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 20,000 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.02, for a total transaction of $1,780,400.00. Insiders have sold a total of 25,820 shares of company stock worth $2,324,233 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Carter's

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Precious Baby, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

