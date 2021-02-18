Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Sells 34,550 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 71.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,758 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 34,550 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.47.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.03, for a total value of $19,447,675.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,039,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,736,515,111.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 764,346 shares of company stock worth $252,786,532 over the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $335.50. The company had a trading volume of 34,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,523,534. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $367.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $334.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.27, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $334.44.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

