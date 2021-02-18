Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) Stock Price Up 8.8%

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) shares shot up 8.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.37 and last traded at $6.91. 1,884,814 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 126% from the average session volume of 834,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.35.
Several research firms have issued reports on WPG. Compass Point raised Washington Prime Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Washington Prime Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The firm has a market cap of $143.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.12 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.58.
About Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG)
Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.
