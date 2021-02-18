Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) Stock Price Up 8.8%

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) shares shot up 8.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.37 and last traded at $6.91. 1,884,814 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 126% from the average session volume of 834,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.35.

Several research firms have issued reports on WPG. Compass Point raised Washington Prime Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Washington Prime Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The firm has a market cap of $143.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.12 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Washington Prime Group by 31.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,469,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,131,000 after buying an additional 2,239,613 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Washington Prime Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,493,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 205,897 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Washington Prime Group by 1,035.7% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,388,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,185 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Washington Prime Group by 75.0% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 1,310,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 561,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Washington Prime Group by 25.4% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 845,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 171,421 shares during the last quarter. 58.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

