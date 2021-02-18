Wayfair (W) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Wayfair (NYSE:W) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect Wayfair to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

W stock opened at $273.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.15, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $277.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Wayfair from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Wayfair from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $363.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Wayfair from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.84.

In other Wayfair news, insider Steven Conine sold 35,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.81, for a total value of $12,565,175.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,840 shares in the company, valued at $24,430,730.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 35,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.81, for a total transaction of $12,558,878.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,440,874.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,994 shares of company stock worth $32,723,497. Corporate insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

