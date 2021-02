Wayfair (W) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Wayfair (NYSE:W) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect Wayfair to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

W stock opened at $273.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.15, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $277.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Wayfair from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Wayfair from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $363.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Wayfair from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.84.

In other Wayfair news, insider Steven Conine sold 35,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.81, for a total value of $12,565,175.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,840 shares in the company, valued at $24,430,730.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 35,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.81, for a total transaction of $12,558,878.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,440,874.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,994 shares of company stock worth $32,723,497. Corporate insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

