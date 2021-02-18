WaykiChain Hits 1-Day Volume of $7.16 Million (WICC)

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. WaykiChain has a total market capitalization of $75.86 million and $7.16 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WaykiChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000694 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WaykiChain has traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00062878 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $452.70 or 0.00870205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00006858 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00031166 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004396 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00044945 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,629.39 or 0.05054339 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00051065 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00017171 BTC.

WaykiChain Token Profile

WICC is a token. Its launch date was January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . WaykiChain’s official website is waykichain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

Buying and Selling WaykiChain

