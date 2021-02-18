Webcoin Market Capitalization Tops $65,904.94 (WEB)

Webcoin (CURRENCY:WEB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. One Webcoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Webcoin has traded 101.1% higher against the dollar. Webcoin has a market capitalization of $65,904.94 and approximately $1,850.00 worth of Webcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Webcoin is a token. Webcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,424,508 tokens. The official message board for Webcoin is medium.com/@webcoinstoday . Webcoin’s official Twitter account is @webcointoday and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Webcoin is webcoin.today

According to CryptoCompare, “WebHits is a website traffic exchange platform. It is a traffic trading ecosystem where users can either publish their websites to be visited and/or visit other users websites. WebHits allows users to perform traffic exchanges in an automated way by featuring a traffic session manager or, to reduce the waiting time, users can manually visit other websites. Webcoin is a utility ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain and serves the purpose of a unified currency for buying and selling services within the Webhits.io platform. “

Webcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Webcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Webcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Webcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

