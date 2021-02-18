Wedbush Comments on Denny’s Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DENN)

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) – Analysts at Wedbush cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Denny’s in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 17th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.13. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Denny’s’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DENN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist lowered shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Denny’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.11.

Denny’s stock opened at $16.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.82, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74. Denny’s has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $20.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.21.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Denny’s had a net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Denny’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,052,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Denny’s by 182.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 710,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,423,000 after purchasing an additional 458,298 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Denny’s by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 86,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Denny’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of March 25, 2020, it had 1,695 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

