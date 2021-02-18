Wedbush Increases Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Price Target to $130.00

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Wedbush from $120.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SNBR. UBS Group raised Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America downgraded Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sleep Number currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.33.

Shares of SNBR stock opened at $120.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.55. Sleep Number has a 12-month low of $15.27 and a 12-month high of $133.61.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.76. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 70.15% and a net margin of 5.89%. Analysts expect that Sleep Number will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Melissa Barra sold 26,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,797,172.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,111,484. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Samuel R. Hellfeld sold 1,820 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.65, for a total value of $148,603.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,685 shares of company stock worth $2,603,783 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sleep Number in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Sleep Number in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Sleep Number in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Sleep Number in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Sleep Number in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding product under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brand name.

