Wedbush Raises Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target to $120.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its target price lifted by Wedbush from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.17% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms also recently commented on JACK. OTR Global upgraded shares of Jack in the Box to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $97.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.47.

JACK traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $99.86. 565,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,746. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $104.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.51.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.41. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Jack in the Box news, VP Dawn E. Hooper sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $27,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,719.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Marcus D. Tom sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $61,862.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,314.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,527 shares of company stock valued at $140,554 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,764,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $256,536,000 after acquiring an additional 135,050 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,116,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,654,000 after acquiring an additional 128,358 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 745,582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,190,000 after buying an additional 41,110 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 410,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,059,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 16.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 403,089 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,969,000 after buying an additional 57,278 shares during the period.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

