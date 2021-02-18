Wedbush Raises Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target to $120.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its target price lifted by Wedbush from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.17% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Several other research firms also recently commented on JACK. OTR Global upgraded shares of Jack in the Box to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $97.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.47.
JACK traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $99.86. 565,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,746. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $104.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.51.
In other Jack in the Box news, VP Dawn E. Hooper sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $27,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,719.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Marcus D. Tom sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $61,862.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,314.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,527 shares of company stock valued at $140,554 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,764,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $256,536,000 after acquiring an additional 135,050 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,116,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,654,000 after acquiring an additional 128,358 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 745,582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,190,000 after buying an additional 41,110 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 410,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,059,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 16.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 403,089 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,969,000 after buying an additional 57,278 shares during the period.
Jack in the Box Company Profile
Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
