Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Enphase Energy (ENPH)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) in the last few weeks:

2/10/2021 – Enphase Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $233.00 to $256.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Enphase Energy had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $232.00 to $266.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Enphase Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $118.00 to $240.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Enphase Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $220.00 to $260.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Enphase Energy had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $108.00 to $151.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Enphase Energy had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $199.00 to $230.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Enphase Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $93.00 to $150.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Enphase Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $150.00 to $211.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Enphase Energy is now covered by analysts at Truist. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Enphase Energy was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

1/7/2021 – Enphase Energy was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $195.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Enphase Energy was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $232.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $127.00.

12/24/2020 – Enphase Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $160.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $189.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.09. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $229.04.

Get Enphase Energy Inc alerts:

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The firm had revenue of $264.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $1,176,903.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 123,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,302,709.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.30, for a total transaction of $6,515,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 287,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,407,175.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 246,678 shares of company stock valued at $38,024,997. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CastleArk Alternatives LLC grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 36,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,356,000 after purchasing an additional 18,630 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $2,783,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,924,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $494,000. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Article: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.