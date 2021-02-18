Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Earthstone Energy (ESTE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Earthstone Energy (NYSE: ESTE) recently:

2/15/2021 – Earthstone Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Earthstone Energy, Inc., formerly known as Basic Earth Science Systems, Inc., is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its primary focus is in the Montana and North Dakota portions of the Williston basin. The Company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

2/12/2021 – Earthstone Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Earthstone Energy, Inc., formerly known as Basic Earth Science Systems, Inc., is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its primary focus is in the Montana and North Dakota portions of the Williston basin. The Company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

2/4/2021 – Earthstone Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Earthstone Energy, Inc., formerly known as Basic Earth Science Systems, Inc., is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its primary focus is in the Montana and North Dakota portions of the Williston basin. The Company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

2/2/2021 – Earthstone Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Earthstone Energy, Inc., formerly known as Basic Earth Science Systems, Inc., is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its primary focus is in the Montana and North Dakota portions of the Williston basin. The Company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

1/11/2021 – Earthstone Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Earthstone Energy, Inc., formerly known as Basic Earth Science Systems, Inc., is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its primary focus is in the Montana and North Dakota portions of the Williston basin. The Company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

1/8/2021 – Earthstone Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Earthstone Energy, Inc., formerly known as Basic Earth Science Systems, Inc., is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its primary focus is in the Montana and North Dakota portions of the Williston basin. The Company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

NYSE:ESTE traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $6.73. The stock had a trading volume of 186,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,348. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $438.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.92 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.89. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $7.41.

In other news, CFO Mark Lumpkin, Jr. sold 29,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $187,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,143.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Resources Holding Independence acquired 638,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $2,548,588.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESTE. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Earthstone Energy by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Earthstone Energy by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 8,408 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 915,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 27,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 142,995 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 17,983 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 103 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 94,336 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 31,521 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 62,815 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

