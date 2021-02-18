Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Euronet Worldwide (EEFT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ: EEFT) in the last few weeks:

2/17/2021 – Euronet Worldwide was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $156.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Euronet’s shares have outperformed its industry in the past year. The company’s strong position is backed by constant expansions through strategic acquisitions. Several initiatives, such as the ATM network participation agreements poise it well for growth. While the EFT segment has been driven by its steady focus on deploying more technology products across extended markets, the Money Transfer Segment has been benefiting from favorable growth of the physical and digital distribution channels. Rise in digital transactions have been buoying growth. A strong balance sheet backed by a solid cash balance bodes well. However, its high expenses are likely to weigh on margins. Its poor return on equity bothers. Its earnings of $1.11 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 54.2% but declined 32% year over year.”

2/11/2021 – Euronet Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $165.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Euronet Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $115.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Euronet Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $195.00 to $225.00.

1/26/2021 – Euronet Worldwide was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $161.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $122.00.

1/15/2021 – Euronet Worldwide was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $166.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Euronet have outperformed its industry in the past six months. The company’s strong position is backed by constant expansions through strategic acquisitions. Several initiatives, such as the ATM network participation agreements poise it well for growth. While the EFT segment has been driven by the company’s steady focus on deploying more technology products across extended markets, the Money Transfer Segment has been benefiting from favorable growth of the physical and digital distribution channels. Rise in digital transactions have been buoying the company’s growth. A strong balance sheet backed by a solid cash balance bodes well. However, the company’s high expenses are likely to weigh on margins. Its expenses are likely to remain elevated as it consistently invests in technology and other expansion initiatives.”

1/13/2021 – Euronet Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $160.00 to $195.00.

Euronet Worldwide stock traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $145.88. The stock had a trading volume of 12,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,245. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.56 and its 200 day moving average is $116.30. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $61.27 and a one year high of $151.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 275.25 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Get Euronet Worldwide Inc alerts:

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.39. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $706.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrzej Olechowski sold 2,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total transaction of $336,935.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 130.1% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Featured Article: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.