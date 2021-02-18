Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.33.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRI. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the third quarter worth about $184,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the third quarter worth about $191,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.
About Weingarten Realty Investors
Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.
