WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) PT Raised to $13.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $10.00 to $13.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 95.94% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Desjardins lowered WELL Health Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

WELL Health Technologies stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.89. 80,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,010. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.25 and its 200 day moving average is $5.43. WELL Health Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $8.00.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of September 30, 2020, it operated 20 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,000 medical clinics across Canada.

