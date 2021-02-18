Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.64

Shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.64 and traded as high as $5.24. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $5.24, with a volume of 180,853 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.00 and a 200 day moving average of $4.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 124,717 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 6,655 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 227,196 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 6,976 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 53,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

