WesCan Energy (CVE:WCE) Shares Up 33.3%

WesCan Energy Corp. (CVE:WCE) shares rose 33.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 215,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 187% from the average daily volume of 74,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.25 million and a PE ratio of -0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 350.03.

About WesCan Energy (CVE:WCE)

WesCan Energy Corp., a junior public resource company, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Alberta, Canada and Texas, the United States. It holds interests in petroleum and natural gas assets located in east-central Alberta. The company was formerly known as Great Pacific International Inc and changed its name to WesCan Energy Corp.

