WeShow Token (WET) Reaches Market Cap of $7.50 Million

WeShow Token (CURRENCY:WET) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 18th. One WeShow Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, WeShow Token has traded up 20.7% against the dollar. WeShow Token has a market cap of $7.50 million and $1.09 million worth of WeShow Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WeShow Token Profile

WeShow Token (CRYPTO:WET) is a token. WeShow Token’s total supply is 1,250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,097,650,000 tokens. The official website for WeShow Token is www.we.show . The official message board for WeShow Token is blog.naver.com/weshow2018 . WeShow Token’s official Twitter account is @WeShowGroup and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WEtoken is a short Video Entertainment Social platform based on Blockchain and Intelligent contract excitation (WE). The digital currency is designed to ensure that the entire community ecology is completely fair, open, democratic, and transparent. Anyone can participate in the “Decentralized” Ecosystem. WeTeam is concerned that not everyone has the ability to develop a blockchain-based Internet short video community, so WeTeam offers a one-stop solution in which anyone who creates a zero threshold account that can get through all the links and enjoy the benefits of the blockchain. At the same time, through the We- token incentive mode to effectively reduce the cost of users, achieve rapid start and prosperity, and ultimately through the flow of cash and ecological consumption to achieve business returns. “

Buying and Selling WeShow Token

