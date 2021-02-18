West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.00-6.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.5-2.525 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.35 billion.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $313.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of WST opened at $293.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.96. West Pharmaceutical Services has a one year low of $124.53 and a one year high of $312.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $295.83 and its 200-day moving average is $282.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.99%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

