West Shore Bank (OTCMKTS:WSSH) Shares Down 4.9%

Shares of West Shore Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSSH) were down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.16 and last traded at $26.16. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.50.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.08.

About West Shore Bank (OTCMKTS:WSSH)

West Shore Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West Shore Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company accepts checking, saving, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include auto, recreational, personal term, commercial real estate, small business administration, municipal, business term, and home mortgage and equity loans; business lines of credit; and letters of credit.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for West Shore Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Shore Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.