Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.90-4.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.6-7.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.85 billion.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.00.

Shares of WAB opened at $79.35 on Thursday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $35.07 and a fifty-two week high of $84.32. The company has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.51%.

In other news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $3,592,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,026 shares in the company, valued at $648,427.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,393,950 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

