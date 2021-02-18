Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Shares Down 9.2%

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) traded down 9.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $71.05 and last traded at $72.05. 127,352 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,118,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.35.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen boosted their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.15 and a 200 day moving average of $70.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 11.51%.

In related news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $3,592,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,026 shares in the company, valued at $648,427.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $8,393,950 over the last quarter. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

