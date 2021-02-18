Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) (TSE:WTE) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.11

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) (TSE:WTE) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$16.11 and traded as high as C$19.10. Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) shares last traded at C$18.62, with a volume of 238,710 shares traded.

WTE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) from C$16.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) from C$20.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Get Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 9.20.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia and Alberta, Canada, as well as in Montana.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.