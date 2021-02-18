Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.34

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.34 and traded as high as $18.74. Weyco Group shares last traded at $18.06, with a volume of 12,702 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Weyco Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

The company has a market capitalization of $177.22 million, a P/E ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyco Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Weyco Group by 596.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,009 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,345 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Weyco Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Weyco Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the period. 30.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS)

Weyco Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates through two segments, North American Wholesale and North American Retail. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials or leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, and Rafters brand names.

