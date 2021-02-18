WHALE Trading Up 104.8% This Week (WHALE)

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. In the last week, WHALE has traded 104.8% higher against the dollar. One WHALE token can currently be purchased for about $15.45 or 0.00029769 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WHALE has a total market cap of $78.05 million and approximately $920,463.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.17 or 0.00383652 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.46 or 0.00060594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.12 or 0.00079209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.56 or 0.00085832 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.19 or 0.00083200 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $220.48 or 0.00424690 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.69 or 0.00174690 BTC.

About WHALE

WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,050,683 tokens. WHALE’s official website is whale.me

WHALE Token Trading

WHALE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHALE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

