Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,415 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $4,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WHR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth $1,582,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 345.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $193.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $64.00 and a 1 year high of $214.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.11. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.57. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.91 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Whirlpool from $153.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Whirlpool from $192.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Whirlpool from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.86.

In other news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 6,794 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $1,428,506.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,506.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 25,821 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $5,440,742.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,821 shares in the company, valued at $5,440,742.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,724 shares of company stock worth $9,820,094. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

