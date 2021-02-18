Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on WTBDY. Barclays upgraded Whitbread from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Whitbread from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WTBDY traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.90. 38,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,255. Whitbread has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $15.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.74 and a 200 day moving average of $9.09.

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates approximately 820 hotels with 78,500 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

