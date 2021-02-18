Whitbread PLC (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Whitbread PLC (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WTBDY. Barclays raised shares of Whitbread from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Whitbread from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of WTBDY traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $11.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,255. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.09. Whitbread has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $15.90.

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates approximately 820 hotels with 78,500 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

