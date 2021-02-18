WhiteCoin (XWC) Trading 5.1% Higher This Week

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 18th. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $221.77 million and approximately $2.58 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.89 or 0.00001709 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00024018 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00013900 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007227 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004135 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 49% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004478 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000096 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,183,629 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

WhiteCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

