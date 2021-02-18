Whiteheart Price Tops $4,429.09 on Major Exchanges (WHITE)

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 18th. One Whiteheart token can now be bought for about $4,429.09 or 0.08627903 BTC on popular exchanges. Whiteheart has a total market cap of $39.37 million and approximately $3.99 million worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Whiteheart has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $215.96 or 0.00420695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00059206 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.97 or 0.00083710 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.16 or 0.00076285 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00082236 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $214.44 or 0.00417722 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 43.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00028646 BTC.

Whiteheart Profile

Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 tokens. The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance

Whiteheart Token Trading

Whiteheart can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

