Whitener Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,895 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 8,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 42,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3,554.9% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 24,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 23,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $748,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of CAT stock traded down $2.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $200.27. 49,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,168,651. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.50 and a twelve month high of $205.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $191.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.12.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $766,473.68. Insiders have sold a total of 10,970 shares of company stock worth $1,985,442 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CAT has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Langenberg & Company cut Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $214.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.80.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

See Also: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.