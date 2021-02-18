Whitener Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Research & Management Co. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 180.7% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Truehand Inc acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on D shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.44.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.89. The stock had a trading volume of 21,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,575,959. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.79 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The firm has a market cap of $59.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,619.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 59.43%.

In related news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $3,793,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 901,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,369,795.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

