Whitener Capital Management Inc. Has $1.14 Million Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,339 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in The Boeing by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,054 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in The Boeing by 49,169.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,617,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $432,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612,380 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,386,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Boeing by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,688,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Co increased its stake in The Boeing by 2.4% in the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 35,141,250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,807,443,000 after acquiring an additional 838,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

BA stock traded down $5.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $209.98. The stock had a trading volume of 186,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,261,778. The firm has a market cap of $122.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $341.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $207.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.28.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.33) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Boeing from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.44.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

