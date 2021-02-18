Whitener Capital Management Inc. Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,102 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the third quarter valued at about $713,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 16,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 6,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Amgen from $308.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.39.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $235.05. The company had a trading volume of 25,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,815. The company has a 50 day moving average of $240.05 and a 200 day moving average of $237.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $135.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.05 and a 1-year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total value of $238,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,161,514. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

