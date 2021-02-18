Whitener Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,653 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,581 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 4.3% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 240,362 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,630,000 after acquiring an additional 114,836 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Walmart by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 8,225 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 94,171 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,175,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $801,000. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 190.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 16,428 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 10,774 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “fair value” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.28.

NYSE WMT traded down $8.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $138.88. 721,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,380,860. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The firm has a market cap of $392.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 260,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.41, for a total transaction of $39,106,600.00. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total transaction of $67,927,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,280,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,265,591.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,415,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,379,858,495. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

