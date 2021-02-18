Whitener Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,630 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Duke Energy makes up 1.5% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,728,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $799,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,795 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 13,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 41,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.05. 32,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,737,049. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $103.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. On average, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 76.28%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.00.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

