Whitener Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,895 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,895 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences makes up about 0.8% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 9,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 8,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total value of $1,872,518.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 152,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,890,468.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $5,791,789.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at $26,172,467.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 264,171 shares of company stock worth $22,820,527. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EW traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.15. 11,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,594,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $51.51 and a one year high of $92.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.45 billion, a PE ratio of 68.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.14.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

EW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.45.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

