Whitney Wolfe Herd Buys 488,371 Shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Stock

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd purchased 488,371 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,999,953.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BMBL stock traded down $3.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,147,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,780,919. Bumble Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $84.80.

Bumble Inc operates online dating and social networking platforms. It provides subscription and credit-based dating products servicing North America, Europe, and various other countries. Its platforms enable people to connect and build relationships across various areas of life, including love, friendships, careers, and beyond.

