Whitney Wolfe Herd Buys 488,371 Shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Stock

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd purchased 488,371 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,999,953.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
BMBL stock traded down $3.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,147,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,780,919. Bumble Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $84.80.
Bumble Company Profile
