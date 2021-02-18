William Blair Comments on OptimizeRx Co.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:OPRX)

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of OptimizeRx in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 16th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.03. William Blair also issued estimates for OptimizeRx’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

OPRX has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OptimizeRx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

NASDAQ OPRX opened at $60.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $917.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.87 and a beta of 0.82. OptimizeRx has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $63.98.

In other OptimizeRx news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,032 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $237,762.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,902 shares in the company, valued at $4,058,869.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $194,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,342,089.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 66,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 6,011 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the fourth quarter worth about $461,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the fourth quarter worth about $519,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that facilitates communication at point-of-care among various stakeholders in healthcare. Its cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health record company platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

