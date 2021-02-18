William Ross Greenberg Buys 35,000 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Stock

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) CEO William Ross Greenberg purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.58 per share, with a total value of $230,300.00.

On Monday, February 1st, William Ross Greenberg sold 27,813 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $169,103.04.

On Friday, January 29th, William Ross Greenberg sold 4,209 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $25,380.27.

Shares of TWO remained flat at $$6.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 4,030,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,917,981. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.75. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $15.85.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 246.97% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. Research analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Two Harbors Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.64%.

TWO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.64.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by residential mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

