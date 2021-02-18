WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Sold by Tygh Capital Management Inc.

Tygh Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 429,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,879 shares during the period. WillScot Mobile Mini comprises 1.5% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $9,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 216.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,252,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,366,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381,684 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,429,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,381,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 183.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,217,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,675,000 after buying an additional 2,083,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bislett Management LLC acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,188,000. 29.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. WillScot Mobile Mini has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.09.

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $26.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.59. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $27.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.56.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

