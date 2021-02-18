WillScot Mobile Mini (WSC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect WillScot Mobile Mini to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ WSC opened at $26.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 163.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.56. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $27.97.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on WSC shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.09.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

Featured Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.